Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the country will sign a legally binding contract with the Wagner Group. Despite this, Lukashenko said that so far the details of the group’s presence in the country have not been fully defined, since the mercenaries have “a different vision” of its deployment.

“At the level of law or presidential decree, the framework in which this unit will operate will be determined,” said the dictator at a press conference attended by foreign and Belarusian media, according to the country’s official news agency. BelTA.

Lukashenko explained, however, that the issue surrounding Wagner’s deployment to Belarus after the abortive mutiny in June 24th and the deal he negotiated between the mercenaries and the Kremlinhas not yet been resolved.

“So far, the issue of redistributing and deploying the unit has not been resolved,” he said.

“We are not building camps. We offer them several former military camps that were used in times of war. Even near Osipovichi,” southeast of Minsk, he said.

“Wagner Group has a different vision for its deployment. Naturally, I won’t say what that vision is,” he added, although he revealed that the main issue is where the mercenaries will be located.

Lukashenko stressed that the decision does not depend on him, but on the leadership of Moscow and Wagner, who are still in their camps in Russia, he pointed out.

He emphasized that only the “most experienced in combat” unit will be able to “serve” the defense of Belarus, in case the country is “attacked”. Lukashenko also assured that “no one will be attacked from the territory of Belarus”, not even Ukraine, which is on the southern border.

“We have never attacked anyone. I have said this before. And we will not attack. And no one will attack anyone from our territory. If aggression is committed against us, we will respond. And if the Wagner Group is here, they, as well as the Army Belarus, will defend our interests,” he noted.

Lukashenko also announced that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, with whom he will address the issue of “the future of mercenaries”.

Lukashenko also suggested that, despite the Wagner-led armed rebellion, called a “betrayal” by Putin, both the group and the Russian president “could continue to work” in Russia’s interests.

“I don’t think there is any problem for the Wagnerites to work in the interests of Russia. Losing this unity with all the nuances (about what happened) is impossible. (…) There are about two dozen heroes of Russia”, he stressed.