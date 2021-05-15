Minsk will place bonds in Russia for 100 billion Russian rubles. It is reported by TASS with reference to the decree of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The government of the country was instructed to carry out in 2021-2023 the attraction of external government loans of the Republic of Belarus by issuing government securities on the territory of the Russian Federation as government debt obligations with a maturity of at least 1,092 days.

The decree was issued “for the purpose of refinancing the external public debt of the Republic of Belarus”.

As of December 1, 2020, the national debt of Belarus reached $ 22.8 billion, which is 36.2 percent of GDP. Most of the new borrowings are used to pay off and restructure existing debt, and not to develop the economy.

The Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), through which Russia provided Belarus with its last billion dollar loan, has pushed for a cut in directed lending. The country has been doing this for four years, but in 2020 it rolled back.

Earlier on May 15 it became known that Lukashenka is going to come to Russia for the third time since the beginning of the year. The exact date of the visit was not disclosed, but, according to sources, it will take place before the beginning of summer.