The meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa played a large part in Emmanuel Macron’s trip on Tuesday, September 29 to Vilnius (Lithuania), where the Belarusian opponent is in exile. The press was not invited. The French president spoke with her for nearly 45 minutes on Tuesday morning. On leaving the Head of State’s hotel, surrounded by bodyguards and in front of many journalists, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa expressed her satisfaction. Emmanuel Macron calls for international mediation to get out of this crisis.

France acts as a defender of freedoms. Emmanuel Macron wants a peaceful transition in Belarus. He considers that this crisis cannot be resolved without dialogue with Vladimir Putin. For the moment it is a dialogue of the deaf. The Russian president denounced unprecedented pressure on Belarus. On a NATO base Tuesday afternoon, in front of French soldiers, Emmanuel Macron said that “the risks were great at the borders of our Europe “. On Thursday, he will try to pass sanctions against the Belarusian government.