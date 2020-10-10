MINSK (dpa-AFX) – The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanowskaja has been allowed to phone her husband, the blogger Sergej Tichanowski, who is critical of the government, for the first time since his imprisonment. Tichanowski wanted to run against the ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election, but he was refused. It was the first conversation in 134 days, wrote the 38-year-old Tichanovskaya on Saturday in the news channel Telegram. Her husband has been in custody since the end of May. Tichanovskaya ran in his place in the election and was the only opposition member to receive admission. After the presidential election, she fled to Lithuania.

An advisor to the 38-year-old told the opposition portal Nexta that the couple had talked about the prison conditions and their children. Sergej Tichanowski advised his wife to continue to meet with foreign heads of state and government. The opposition must appear tougher.

There have been repeated protests in Belarus since the controversial election in early August. Ruler Lukashenko claims the election victory with a result of more than 80 percent for himself. The EU does not recognize this election result. The opposition in Belarus sees Svetlana Tichanowskaja as the true winner./dhe/DP/zb