Protests against President Alexander Lukashenko have been ongoing in the capital of Minsk, Belarus for the past month and a half. A large number of women also took part in the protests in Minsk on Saturday. During this time, the police arrested more than 300 protesters. These include a 73-year-old woman who has been the face of protests. The protesters claimed that more than 2000 women took to the streets against Lukashenko.Human rights group Viasna has said that more than 320 people have been arrested during the protest on Saturday. The detained women also include 73-year-old former geologist Nina Bahinskaya, who has become a popular face of the protests. On the other hand, Russia’s army has also reached Belarus to support President Lukashenko. However, they have not yet been officially deployed to suppress any protests.

Lukashenko said – Protest is being held at the behest of Western countries

The protesters are accusing Lukashenko of manipulating the election result. At the same time, Lukashenko is telling the hand of Western countries behind the ongoing protests in the country. Lukashenko has been in his post for the last 26 years. The protesters are demanding the President’s resignation and re-election.

Demonstration continues till August 9

Protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which continues to this day. Fearing a worsening environment and action, Leader of the Opposition Svetlana Tikhanovsna, who contested against President Alexander Lukashenko, has left the country for Lithuania. He was afraid of retaliation while staying in Belarus. On the people’s protest after the election results, Svetlana said that even though I have lost the election, I have no courage. My struggle against dictatorship will continue.

Lukashenko received 80 percent votes

65-year-old President Lukashenko came to power in Belarus when he first won the election in 1994, when Svetlana was 9 years old. This time 37-year-old Svetlana challenged Lukashenko’s power. The country’s Central Election Commission said after the ballots were counted that Lukashenko received 80.23 percent of the vote, while his main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovsna received just 9.9 percent of the vote.