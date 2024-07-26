Belarus|A documentary by the Belarusian state television channel portrays death row inmate Rico Krieger as a bystander victim of the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. According to the document, the German paramedic admits that he worked for the Ukrainian security service. Krieger took a backpack filled with explosives to the outskirts of the train station in Minsk. He regrets his actions and hopes for a pardon from the President of Belarus. The document seems to have been cut on purpose.

Belarus the state television channel is published by an interview in which a German paramedic convicted of terrorism Rico Krieger confesses to having worked for the SBU, the security service of Ukraine.

The interview is featured in the state television documentary “How the SBU turns people into terrorists”. Krieger says in the documentary that he regrets his actions, and hopes to receive a pardon from the president of Belarus From Aljaksandr Lukashenko.

Krieger was sentenced to death in late June.

In the documentary it is alleged that Krieger was arrested in early October after he took a backpack filled with explosives to the outskirts of the train station in Minsk.

Krieger is alleged to have said in the documentary that he worked for Ukraine’s internal security service, the SBU. He would have moved with his own money through Azerbaijan to Minsk, where he communicated with the SBU by phone.

He allegedly took pictures of several railway stations for the SBU. Krieger is said in the video to have assumed each mission was his last, but the SBU kept giving him more missions.

In the end, he was tasked with taking the backpack to the train station. After completing the task, he would have been told to return to the hotel where a taxi would pick him up for the airport in the morning.

Krieger was arrested at the airport. He only found out after his arrest that there had been explosives in the backpack. The documentary does not say what kind of damage the bomb caused.

According to the documentary, Krieger feels that the SBU has taken advantage of him. He is presented in the documentary as a bystander victim. He also says that the German authorities are doing nothing to help him.

“I trusted Ukraine, because in Germany it has been said to trust Ukraine,” he says.

“I am still alive and there is still time to negotiate. It’s not too late. The German administration should fight for me,” says Krieger.

Document seems to have been cut on purpose. You hear very little of Krieger’s narration in German, usually the beginnings of sentences of a few words. Instead, the Russian-language narrator gives a more extensive account of Krieger’s actions.

In the documentary, Krieger is allowed to speak uncut only at the end, where he tearfully says that he regrets his actions and hopes for amnesty.

“I deeply regret what I did and I’m relieved that no one was hurt,” says Krieger.

“What scares me in particular is that if [kuolemantuomioni] will be carried out, my body will not be sent to Germany and my relatives will not have the opportunity to say goodbye to me”.

He is also asking for amnesty from President Lukashenko.

“I deeply hope that President Lukashenko will forgive me and pardon me,” says Krieger.

The documentary also highlights that Krieger has worked as an armed security officer at the US Embassy in Berlin.

Germans media sources say security officials who fled Belarus to believethat Krieger was lured into a trap.

The sequence of events that the documentary presents also does not completely match the previous information.

The human rights organization Viasna Human Rights Center reported in early July that Krieger’s arrest took place in November.

According to German media reports, Krieger was arrested together with two Belarusians. However, they are not mentioned in the verdict or in the documentary seen by German media sources.

Belarus has claimed that Krieger worked with the Kastus Kalinovski regiment under the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, the regiment has denied the claims.

According to German media reports, Krieger had told his loved ones that he was fighting in Ukraine and that he was working for the Ukrainian security service.

The experts by it is possible that Russia will try to use Krieger as a Russian assassin serving a life sentence in Germany Vadim Krasikov for release.

According to the Reuters news agency, Germany and Russia have discussed Krieger’s fate.

Belarus is earlier

accused

prisoners of torture to obtain false certificates.