Belarus | The trial of the imprisoned Nobel laureate Byalyatsky began

The Nobel laureate’s trial has been interpreted as an attempt by the Belarusian government to suppress Vyasna, the country’s largest human rights organization.

Captured Nobel laureate Ales Byalyatsky the trial began in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday. The human rights organization Vyasna, founded by Byalyatsky, reported on the matter.

The Nobel laureate’s trial has been interpreted as an attempt by the Belarusian government to suppress Vyasna, the country’s largest human rights organization. The charges have been considered fabricated to get a prominent opposition figure in prison.

The Vyasna organization said on social media that Byalyatsky and two other defendants were seen in the Minsk courtroom at the beginning of the hearing. According to the organization, they are accused of smuggling a “large amount of money” to Belarus, allegedly to finance the activities of the opposition.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in 2022 to three recipients, one of whom was Byalyatsky.