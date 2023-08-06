Belarus | The opposition presents alternative passports for the “New Belarus”

Opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja’s government in exile has already opened more than 20 alternative embassies and information centers in different countries.

Belarus opposition living in exile gathered in Poland on Sunday on the eve of the third anniversary of the Belarusian uprising.

During the meeting, among other things, the possibility of issuing alternative “New Belarus” passports was considered, reports the Reuters news agency.

40 years old Tsihanouskaja has lived in exile in Lithuania since the autocratic leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared himself president after the 2020 election.

In Western countries, Tsihanouskaja is generally considered the real winner of the election.

He said at an event organized in a hotel in Warsaw on Sunday that the opposition is seeking international recognition for Belarus’ alternative passports.

In her speech, Tsihanouskaja called on foreign opposition forces to unite and support the creation of a “New Belarus Movement”.

According to Tsihanouskaja, the opposition intends to promote Belarusian culture, produce literature and promote education.

“That way we can preserve our identity and pass on national values ​​to the new Belarusian generation,” he said on Sunday.

Russia has long been the official language of Belarus, and Belarusian has been seen as a sign of support for the opposition.

Protests over Lukashenko’s 2020 election victory lasted several months before being violently suppressed by security forces. In practice, the most prominent people of the Belarusian opposition are either in prison or in exile.

Also Tsihanouskaja’s husband Sjarhei Tsihanouski has been imprisoned since 2020. Tsihanouski is a well-known video blogger who was imprisoned when he ran against Lukashenko in the presidential election. After that, his wife ran as a candidate to replace her husband.