Belarus | The opposition politician was hospitalized for surgery, the reason was not disclosed

Belarusian opposition politician Viktar Babaryka has been transferred from the prison for surgery, the hospital treating Babaryka said on Thursday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Babaryka was one of the autocratic Alexander Lukashenko of the most significant challengers in the 2020 presidential election. However, the Belarusian government did not allow the popular Babaryka to run for office, instead he was imprisoned.

A Belarusian activist group previously reported that Babaryka has been transferred for medical treatment. On Thursday, the central hospital of the city of Navapolatsk confirmed that Babaryka “is undergoing surgery”.

Babaryka’s press service confirmed the information that the man is in the hospital, but no further details were given.

59 years old Babaryka has been convicted 14 years in prison because of accusations of bribery and tax evasion. He is considered a political prisoner.

In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko initially faced three viable opposition challengers: Babarykan, a diplomat Valeri Tsapkala and democracy activist Sjarhei Tsihanouskin. The candidacy of all three was rejected.

In the end, only Tsihanouski’s spouse Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya was allowed to run for office. Lukashenko declared himself the winner, but the election is widely considered fraudulent.