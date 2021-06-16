Belarus The EU is imposing additional sanctions on Belarus

The sanctions are based on a forced Ryanair landing in May and the arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich.

European Union has reached an agreement to impose additional sanctions on Belarus, Reuters reports. EU diplomats agreed on Wednesday.

The sanctions are based on an opposition activist and a journalist Raman Pratasevich arrest in May. Pratasevich was arrested after Ryanair’s plane en route from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Belarus.

According to STT, the new sanctions against Belarus will target 78 people and seven communities. The sanctions target, according to a Reuters diplomatic source, for example, seven people with links to the Belarusian aviation sector.

The measures are due to be formally adopted on Monday when EU foreign ministers meet.

Sanctions in addition, there are the recent presidential elections in Belarus, which the EU considers to be fraudulent.

Among other things, the EU has already prevented Belarusian airlines from flying to EU countries. The Union has also banned airlines from the 27 EU countries from using Belarusian airspace.

The EU is expected to impose further sanctions, for example on fertilizer production in Belarus.