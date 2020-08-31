Belarus The Baltic countries are banning the entry of President Lukashenko of Belarus

Lithuania will also soon announce aid to the victims of the Belarussian regime.

Baltic countries have declared common sanctions on Belarus. The sanctions apply to a total of 30 people.

Countries are banned from entering by, among others, the president of the country To Alexander Lukashenko, to his son and to a group of ministers and officials.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius however, there may also be differences in the lists of names in different countries, even if the lists have the same number of people.

The President of Lithuania Gitan Nausėdan According to him, the reason for the travel bans is the involvement of these people in the falsification of the results of the presidential election and in the violence against the protesters.

In the future, new names will be added to the list, at least in Lithuania. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has submitted a list of 118 names to the Ministry of the Interior for evaluation.

“I do not think this is just a symbolic step, as Lithuania is a popular destination for the people of Belarus,” Foreign Minister Linkevičius commented.

Belarus has been protesting for several weeks over the tampered outcome of the presidential election. Photo from Minsk on August 30.­

Minister of Foreign Affairs according to him, in addition to sanctions alone, the focus should also be on helping the people of Belarus.

The government will soon release an outline of the package, which includes assistance to victims of the administration and possibly scholarships for students and researchers, the minister said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Lithuania is also considering visa facilitation for Belarusians.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said he considered it important that Belarusian citizens not be punished.

The European Union is also preparing personal sanctions against Belarus. The sanctions list is due to be adopted next month.

On Sunday thousands of people gathered again on Sunday to demonstrate in Minsk. According to news agency AFP, at least 100,000 protesters gathered in the downtown area.

At least 125 protesters were arrested during the evening, according to Reuters news agency.

During the major protests, journalists have also been arrested, beaten and deported. In addition, access to various news sites and the Internet has been blocked.