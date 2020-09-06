Belarus Tens of 1000’s of protesters took to the streets in Belarus, police arrested dozens

An illustration towards President Lukashenko has already taken place in Minsk on 4 Sundays.

Belarus police have arrested dozens of protesters within the capital Minsk. Tens of 1000’s of protesters have taken to the streets for the fourth consecutive weekend as president Alexander Lukashenko towards.

A reporter for the information company AFP, which adopted the protests, mentioned there was a variety of individuals among the many marchers, from college students to Catholic monks. Many carried the previous purple and white flag of Belarus.

The human rights group Vyasna printed a listing of 37 names of protesters arrested within the capital.

Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova tweeted that protesters have been on the transfer in different cities as nicely, equivalent to Mahillou and Gomel.

Within the August 9 presidential election, Lukashenko was elected president for the sixth time with 80 % of the vote. The election result’s thought-about fraudulent.

The protests in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, have gathered tons of of 1000’s of protesters over the previous three Sundays and have remained largely calm. About 4,000 individuals demonstrated in Minsk on Saturday. Based on the Belarusian Inside Ministry, greater than 90 protesters have been arrested.

At this time, safety forces, water cannons and armored troop vans have been dropped at the middle of Minsk. As well as, there are closed metro stations within the metropolis heart.