Alexander Lukashenko, 66, including 26 at the head of Belarus, has faced recurring protests since the presidential election of August 9, which he claims to have won with 80% of the vote, while his detractors denounce fraud.

Minsk is experiencing its third monster demonstration since the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Belarusian capital, Sunday, August 30, for the third weekend in a row and despite a massive police presence. While riot police were present en masse alongside masked and armed soldiers, in greater numbers than the previous weekend, the mobilization seemed as strong as on the two previous Sundays, when some 100,000 people marched through the capital , according to AFP.



The police intervened at the start of the demonstration arresting 125 people, according to the Interior Ministry quoted by Russian agencies. They did not use tear gas, sound grenades or rubber bullets, as they had done against the first gatherings.

The day before, the Belarusian authorities had withdrawn without explanation their accreditations to several journalists working for foreign media, including AFP, AP, BBC and Radio Liberty. Since the start of the protest movement, local and foreign journalists have been subject to pressure and brief arrests. Internet access is regularly slowed down or cut.

The results of the presidential election were rejected by the European Union, which is preparing sanctions against senior Belarusian government officials, and urged Alexander Lukashenko to engage in dialogue with the opposition. However, the latter refused to make any concession and denounces a Western plot intended to bring him down. The Europeans then urged Vladimir Putin to put pressure on his counterpart to start a dialogue with the “coordination council” formed by the opposition to promote a peaceful transition at the head of the country.

But the Belarusian president has so far enjoyed the support of his closest ally: Vladimir Putin even said he was ready to intervene at his neighbor’s house if the protests degenerate. The two spoke on the phone Sunday, Vladimir Putin promising Alexander Lukashenko “the strengthening of the Russian-Belarusian alliance”, according to a statement from the Kremlin.