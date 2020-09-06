In keeping with AFP journalists, the mobilization in opposition to the top of state was better than that of earlier weekends, and greater than 100,000 Belarusians marched within the capital on Sunday.

A number of tens of 1000’s of Belarusians marched once more in Minsk (Belarus) on Sunday, September 6, on the name of the opposition which continues to demand the departure of President Alexander Lukashenko, and regardless of the spectacular deployment of the police and the military within the capital.

The 66-year-old head of state, in energy for 26 years and whose re-election on August 9 is contested, continues to exclude any dialogue and seeks the help of Moscow.

Generally to the sound of drums, at all times draped within the pink and white colours of the opposition, the demonstrators left firstly of the afternoon in procession from the varied districts of Minsk, to fulfill regularly till forming two spectacular parades on boulevards converging in the direction of the middle. Shouting slogans like “Tribunal!” or “How a lot are they paying you?” Supposed for the police, the demonstrators then headed for the Independence Palace, the residence of Alexander Lukashenko protected by an necessary safety gadget.

Demonstrators show in opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko on the name of the opposition, September 6, 2020 in Minsk (Belarus). (TUT.BY / AFP)

In keeping with AFP journalists, the mobilization was better than that of earlier weekends, and greater than 100,000 Belarusians marched.

As final week, the police pressure was deployed en masse, with water cannons and even the military and armored automobiles round strategic buildings. Metro stations had been closed with obstacles and barbed wire.

The human rights NGO Viasna reported 75 demonstrators arrested. Different demonstrations occurred in lots of cities of the nation, specifically in Grodno (west) the place clashes broke out with the police.

Removed from seeming to be backing down, the regime of Alexander Lukashenko not too long ago responded with new arrests to the mobilization of scholars, who stepped up actions and went on strike after the beginning of the September 1st college 12 months. A number of dozen of them had been arrested in the course of the week, a repressive response which additionally impacts Belarusian journalists, of whom twenty had been arrested.

The repression was notably brutal within the first days following the election: no less than three individuals had been killed, dozens injured and greater than 7,000 arrested in the course of the first demonstrations. Quite a few circumstances of torture and ill-treatment had additionally been documented.