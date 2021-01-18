The restrictive measures of the European Union (EU) in relation to Belarus are not constructive. This was announced at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus following a meeting between Deputy Minister Sergei Aleinik and EU Ambassador Dirk Schuebel, BelTA informs.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spoke in favor of developing relations with the EU. “They stressed the interest in developing interaction with the EU on the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related materials Chronic protest The Belarusian opposition has been taking to the streets for almost six months. How has the country changed during this time?

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that there were no reasons for the introduction of economic restrictions against the country and there are no. According to him, the Belarusians “did not deserve” the sanctions. “We were strangled and will be strangled. We must learn to resist this. This is probably the third or fourth stage in strangling the economy and our statehood. We need to look at the world more broadly. The light on the European Union did not converge like a wedge, ”he said.

Lukashenka instructed the government to analyze the sanctions imposed on state enterprises of the republic and work out retaliatory measures.

On December 17, the EU approved the third package of sanctions against Belarus in connection with the ongoing violence against protesters and the refusal to review the results of the presidential elections. 29 new names and seven enterprises were added to the sanctions list. On December 18, Great Britain joined the sanctions.

In Belarus, protests have continued for the sixth month since the August 9 presidential elections. The actions are harshly suppressed by the security forces. Tens of thousands of people were detained, and many spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards. Four people were killed in clashes with security forces.