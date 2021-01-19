Belarus supplied 3.1 million kWh of electricity to Ukraine under an emergency assistance agreement, reports BelTA, referring to the Ministry of Energy.

They clarified that the supply of electricity from Belarus to the Ukrainian energy system was carried out on January 18.

The department explained the need for emergency assistance in severe frosts, and added that the delivery was made to ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy system.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian authorities have set a temporary maximum gas price for the population. The gas price for residents of Ukraine will decrease by 30 percent from February 1 to 6,999 hryvnia ($ 250) per 1,000 cubic meters. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, such a restriction will be in effect until the end of the heating season.