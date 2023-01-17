Belarus | Strong text from the opposition leader about Lukashenka’s brotherhood with Putin – “He is a puppet of the Kremlin”

Opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja says that the trial against her, which will begin on Tuesday, is a theater performance, where Lukashenka’s puppets play the roles of judge, prosecutor and defense. In reality, according to Tsihanouska, Lukashenko is a puppet of the Kremlin itself.

Belarus In Minsk, the ruler starts on Tuesday Alexander Lukashenko a trial organized by the administration, the justice of which hardly anyone inside or outside the country believes.

Tuomio has an absent opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya with allies. Tsihanouskaja is accused of several crimes, including treason. Radio Svabodan according to which the group is accused of a conspiracy aimed at a coup d’état.

Tsihanouskaja has been living in exile in Lithuania since Lukashenko declared himself president after the 2020 elections. Tsihanouskaja is generally considered the real winner of the election.

“Lukashenka wants to take revenge on me and all the Belarusians who oppose him, so he stages this theater performance with puppets playing the roles of judge, prosecutor and defense. Everything is staged and the final result is decided before the session has even started,” Tsihanouskaja tells STT by email.

To the news agency AFP, Tsihanouskaja said that she tried to contact her defense lawyer appointed by the court, but he did not answer her. Tsihanouskaja also did not get to see the documents of the court case.

Tsihanouskaja tells AFP that Lukashenko might use the sentence as a pretext to cancel his passport and citizenship. The leader of the opposition has proposed that the EU recognize the passport of “Free Belarus” as a travel document for those driven into exile.

The accused the bench in Minsk is anyway empty in the court case starting on Tuesday. After years of repression, the leaders of the opposition in Belarus, who are still at large, have been driven into exile.

Tsihanouskaja is currently participating in the Davos economic forum in Switzerland, where she tells STT that hardly anyone believes in the results of the trial, even among Lukashenka’s home audience.

“Belarusians know very well that the legal system has been harnessed as an oppressive machine. They experience it every day on their streets, and know how to distinguish the truth from the lies of the administration.”

According to Tsihanouskaja, Belarusians are currently thinking about the basic issues of daily survival such as wages and prices, not show trials.

According to him, Lukashenko’s administration is trying to intimidate its opponents with a gesture.

“Everything they’re doing is aimed at silencing people who dare to speak out. Of course that’s not going to work. It’s just amplifying our voices.”

of Minsk according to Tsihanouskaja, the outcome of the trial has no effect on the operation of his organization. In her exile, Tsihanouskaja leads interim transitional governmentwhose goal is to oust Lukashenka from power and escort Belarus to the path of democracy.

“I’m focusing on bringing real justice to Belarus, so we can have real trials, not this caricature of the court,” he says.

The opposition leader believes that one day Lukashenko himself will be brought to justice to answer for his actions.

“I have no doubt that one day Lukashenko and his henchmen will be brought to justice for their actions and crimes against Belarusians and Ukrainians,” Tsihanouskaja says.

According to Tsihanouskaja, work is underway to document human rights violations by the Belarusian administration for future trials. Tsihanouskaja says that she is sure that “real justice will be served”.

Ukrainian during the war, Lukashenko has been considered to have given up his country’s independence by allowing the presence of Russian troops in the country. Russia has also carried out attacks on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

According to Tsihanouskaja, the situation seen now is a natural consequence of the gradual deterioration of Belarus’ independence during Lukashenka’s almost three decades of power.

“Looking at Lukashenka’s actions, you can see that he is a puppet of the Kremlin. He gave the Kremlin territories of Belarus to attack Ukraine, and now rockets and cannonballs are flying from the territory of my country into the necks of peaceful Ukrainians. For 28 years, Lukashenka has been giving up the sovereignty of Belarus day by day in order to maintain his personal power “, Tsihanouskaja writes.

In December, Putin visited Belarus to meet Lukashenka.

According to the opposition leader, Lukashenko has relinquished control of the areas where Russian troops have been stationed. Elsewhere, he is still in power with the support of the Russians. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin play together harmoniously, says Tsihanouskaja.

“Lukashenka practically has no disagreements with Putin. When he pretends that Putin is pressuring him and he resists, it’s all performance, theater. They cooperate and are on the same side.”

Together Lukashenko and Putin are destroying Belarusian culture and identity in order to create a “common nation”, Tsihanouskaja claims.

“These two are people from the past. They are united by a thirst for personal power, contempt for the interests of the people, and a longing to return to the Soviet Union.”

The purpose of the war is also to bring Ukraine back to this new Soviet Union, Tsihanouskaja believes.

Belarus and Russia have started joint air war exercises in Belarus, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said on Monday. All military airports in Belarus are participating in the exercise. According to the Ministry of Defense, the nature of the exercises lasting until the end of February is defensive, but that they are ready for “all provocations from Ukraine”.

Belarus has not sent soldiers to the war in Ukraine, although it has allowed Russia to use its territory in the war.

Tuesday however, according to Tsihanouskaja, the trial is probably Lukashenko’s own stubbornness and not so much compliance with an order from Russia.

“Russia gives (Lukashenka) the resources to suppress the protests, but he chooses himself who to take revenge on, that everyone has now seen his pettiness, cowardice and inferiority.”

There are two thousand political prisoners in the prisons of Belarus, and the number is only increasing, he estimates US Department of State.

On Monday, a journalist belonging to the country’s Polish minority began Andrzej Poczobut litigation. A journalist who criticized the administration faces up to 12 years in prison. Last week, the jailed Nobel laureate and human rights activist also started Ales Bialitsky litigation. He also faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.