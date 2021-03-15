In Belarus, vaccination against coronavirus has begun with the Vero Cell drug of the Chinese company Sinopharm. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Belarus in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that for about two weeks the drug underwent laboratory control, during which experts were convinced of its high quality and safety.

The first healthcare institution in Belarus to use the Chinese vaccine was the 36th city polyclinic in Minsk.

Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich noted that doctors, teachers and social workers will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. According to the relevant department, Professor Mikhail Petrovich became the first person vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Experts are discussing the issue of localizing production [китайской вакцины] in our country. Perhaps this will happen on the basis of the Great Stone industrial park, ”added Pinevich.

On March 11, it became known that Belarus will develop its own vaccine against coronavirus. President Alexander Lukashenko noted that the creation of the drug will cost five million Belarusian rubles (about 144 million Russian rubles).

Now in Belarus, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is being vaccinated against coronavirus. On February 26, a trial batch of the Russian drug was released in the country. In April, everyone will be vaccinated with a vaccine produced at a Belarusian pharmaceutical company.