Prime Minister Golovchenko said that Belarus continues to trade with the EU, despite the sanctions

Belarus continues to trade with the countries of the European Union, despite the sanctions imposed by Brussels against Minsk. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko, reports RIA News.

According to him, exports to some EU countries from Belarus increased in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. “Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain and several other states have increased the purchase of our products,” the head of the Belarusian government added.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused the West of creating a new “Iron Curtain”. He wondered how the West was going to promote democracy under such conditions.

The European Union and the United States have imposed five packages of sanctions on Belarus for the dispersal of rallies, the persecution of the opposition, the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft and the migration crisis at the border. In addition, the EU has adopted six sanctions packages against Russia for a special operation in Ukraine.