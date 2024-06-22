Belarus is waiting for a response on the possible inclusion of the Brest Fortress on the UNESCO list

Belarus is awaiting a response on the possible inclusion of the Brest Fortress in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This is reported by RIA News.

“I think that in the near future, well, a year, according to the preliminary list, we should be given an answer. Then we will work further on this issue,” Alexander Korkotadze, director of the “Brest Fortress – Hero” memorial complex, told the agency.

He noted that the complex in Brest has applied for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List together with the Russian memorial complex on Mamayev Kurgan. The materials were sent on May 8. “I hope we will be on the shortlist. We will still do some great work and, I hope, we will be included,” Korkotadze added.

