Belarus Sources: Opposition marketing campaign supervisor kidnapped in a automotive in Belarus

Belarusian police deny that Kalesnikava was arrested, in accordance with the Russian information company Interfax.

Belarus led the opposition marketing campaign within the presidential election Maria Kalesnikava has been kidnapped, says Belarusian on-line media Tut.by. Knowledge not verified.

In keeping with it, unidentified individuals put Kalesnikava, one of many protagonists within the heart of Minsk, in a van that drove off the scene.

