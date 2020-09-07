No Result
Belarus Sources: Opposition marketing campaign supervisor kidnapped in a automotive in Belarus

September 7, 2020
Belarusian police deny that Kalesnikava was arrested, in accordance with the Russian information company Interfax.

Belarus led the opposition marketing campaign within the presidential election Maria Kalesnikava has been kidnapped, says Belarusian on-line media Tut.by. Knowledge not verified.

In keeping with it, unidentified individuals put Kalesnikava, one of many protagonists within the heart of Minsk, in a van that drove off the scene.

HS additionally met Maria Kalesnikava throughout a go to to the Belarusian opposition headquarters simply earlier than the election. Learn the story right here: Opposition fundamental candidate Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja tells HS that she fears Monday, when the outcomes of Sunday's elections can be introduced – She has already needed to flee the police who've arrived in entrance of her residence

.

