Belarus slipped to 117th place in the Global Peace Index. It is reported by TASS citing the annual report of the Institute for Economics and Peace.

The study covers 163 countries, where 99.7 percent of the world’s population lives. The ranking is based on factors such as level of social cohesion, respect for human rights, political and economic stability, the number of prisoners in prisons, the threat of a terrorist threat, defense spending and participation in hostilities.

Compared to last year, Belarus dropped by 19 positions, losing 0.183 points. Only Burkina Faso, which took 134th place, decreased more in the index of peacefulness.

The fall in the rating of Belarus was caused by four reasons, the authors of the study said. This is a decrease in political stability, an increase in the number of demonstrations with the use of force, an increase in internal conflict and a deterioration in relations with other states.

Russia, as well as last year, took 154th place out of 163. Iceland is in the first place, Afghanistan is in the last one.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which, according to official figures, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with 80 percent of the vote. This sparked massive protests that lasted several months.