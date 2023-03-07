Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania, was accused of treason and conspiring against the Lukashenko government

A court in Belarus sentenced the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, to 15 years in prison this Monday (6.Mar.2023). The activist was accused of betraying and conspiring against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The information is from the state news agency belt.

Sviatlana it is refugee in Lithuania since the defeat in the presidential election in Belarus by Lukashenko. After the sentence was announced, the activist published a announcement. He said that, with or without the sentence, he will continue to do what he can to free Belarus’ political prisoners and bring the country to “democratic change”.

“Lukashenko will not defend them in a real, independent court, for which Belarusian lawyers have already collected enough evidence. He will only save himself and his inner circle. So is it worth exposing ourselves to protect someone who is already doomed to failure?”said Sviatlana when referring to judges, prosecutors and other government officials from Belarus.

Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya was not the only defendant at the trial. The activists Pavel LatushkaVolha Kavalkova, Syarhei Dylevsky and Maria Moroz were also guilty of “Conspiracy to seize state power [de Belarus] unconstitutionally”. Latushska was convicted to 18 years in prison.

On December 14, 2021, a court in Belarus sentenced Serguei Tikhanovsky, husband of Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, 18 years in prison. Along with his wife, he is also a strong activist against Lukashenko’s government.

Tikhanovsky led in 2020 an unprecedented protest movement against the Belarusian president. After a 6-month trial behind closed doors in a detention center in the southeastern city of Gomel, the court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organizing riots and inciting social hatred, among other charges.

In August 2020, Sviatlana ran to the presidential elections against Lukashenko. The activist, who has worked as an English teacher, replaced the husband who was already in custody before being actually convicted.

Her rallies have drawn some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Her candidacy has spawned a new informal protest movement. The former teacher, originally from a small town in southwest Belarus, said she has no interest in politics. She campaigned on promises to remove Lukashenko from power, free political prisoners, including her husband, and reduce the country’s dependence on Russia.

However, at the time, the expectation was that the elections would be rigged and Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, would emerge as the winner towards another 5 years in office. According to the results released by the country’s electoral commission, he won 80.23% of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya received only 9.9%.

numerous protests hatched in Belarus after state media reported that Lukashenko had been re-elected.

The vote could not be monitored by observers from the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe), which aims to promote democracy and human rights on the continent. Several European countries, including Germany, have criticized the electoral process in Belarus. In the months leading up to the election, the country’s authorities excluded the candidacies of several opposition leaders.

On Twitter, politicians and public figures criticized the decision of the Belarusian Justice.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European parliament, said the Lukashenko regime will be held accountable and the “efforts for a free Belarus” continue.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said Sviatlana’s conviction is one more “act of injustice perpetrated by the regime of Belarus”.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the Belarusian government’s condemnations “No Credibility” and will continue to support activists against “regime”.

“Another day, another attempt by Belarus’ repressive apparatus to discredit the democratic opposition in exile. The judgment of Tsihanouskaya, Pavel Latushka, Moroz, Kavalkova & Dylevski lacks credibility. We support all brave Belarusians persecuted by the Lukashenko regime.”

MORE THAN TWO DECADES IN POWER

In power since 1994, the 68-year-old Lukashenko, once a former collective farm manager in the Soviet Union, is often labeled by Western and critics and critics and publications as “the last dictator of Europe”. Under his stewardship, impoverished Belarus, home to 9.3 million people, is regularly cited in reports on human rights abuses.