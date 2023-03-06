Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. She is said to have committed high treason during the major protests of 2020 and founded and led an extremist organization.

Tikhanovskaya has not lived in Belarus for a few years and was also not present at the judge’s verdict. At the end of last month an even higher sentence was demanded against her: prosecutors wanted to put her in prison for 19 years.

Tikhanovskaya ran against Aleksandr Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election. In fact, her husband Sergei Tikhanovski would have participated in that election, but he was arrested before the polls and sentenced to eighteen years in prison. Tikhanovskaya stood for election in his place and claimed victory afterwards.

But Lukashenko also claimed to have won and just sat as president. In the months that followed, Belarusians took to the streets en masse to protest against electoral fraud and against Lukashenko. He intervened hard and arrested many activists. Tichanovskaya had to flee the country and then lived in Poland and Lithuania.

Since then, many opposition members have been given long prison sentences. Last week, Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski was also sentenced to ten years in prison. Tikhanovskaya was ashamed of that statement and called it a ‘fake trial’.