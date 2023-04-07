The Justice of Belarus sentenced, this Friday, to 17 years in prison the leader of the opposition Valery Tsepkalo, who went into exile abroad days before the presidential elections of August 2020, in which Aleksander Lukashenko was re-elected.

Tsepkalo, whose candidacy for the presidency in that year’s elections was rejected by the electoral commission, was convicted of defaming Lukashenko and discrediting the country by calling on other nations to impose sanctions on Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and other measures that undermine national security.

Receive the main news from Brazil and the World on Whatsapp

The Public Ministry had asked for 19 years against the opponent, who was also accused of creating and financing an extremist group, receiving bribes and abuse of power, during the trial that began on March 1 at the Minsk Regional Court.

The former Belarusian diplomat and businessman was accused of having received around 152,000 euros as a bribe while he was head of the Administration of the High Technology Park of Belarus, money that would have been transferred to a company he owned based in Cyprus. .

At the time, Tsepkalo called the trial a “circus, in which the main buffoon is the blue-fingered impostor who miserably lost the 2020 elections for the people of Belarus”, in reference to Lukashenko.

“All participants (of this circus) will answer before the European Court of Human Rights and then before the suffering people of Belarus”, added the main opponent of the dictator of Belarus.

Veronica Tsepkalo, Valery’s wife, replaced him in the presidential race and ran as part of a pool of presidential candidates that included Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaia, now an exiled opposition leader, and Maria Kolesnikova, who is serving 11 years in prison.

In total, in the former Soviet republic there are 1,438 political prisoners among journalists, bloggers, businessmen, activists, demonstrators, aspirants and presidential candidates.

more arrests

The Justice of Belarus sentenced another member of the opposition, on Thursday (06), to 18 months in prison. Former presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev was convicted of participating in the anti-government protests that erupted after the presidential elections.

Dmitriev, then co-president of the “Tell the truth!” movement, won 1.21% of the vote in the August 9 elections, which allowed him to take fourth place out of five candidates.

Two days later, he and another candidate, Sergei Cherechen, announced that they would contest the election results, in which Lukashenko was re-elected with more than 80% of the vote.

When the results were known, in which the favorite, Tsikhanouskaia, reached 10.12% of the votes, tens of thousands of Belarusians took to the streets to protest against the fraud.

The biggest anti-government protests since Belarus gained independence in 1991 have put Europe’s so-called last dictator, whose electoral victory is not recognized by the West, on a tightrope.

After several weeks of peaceful protests, Lukashenko, whom the Kremlin offered to send Russian security forces to crush dissent, launched a crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of people into exile.