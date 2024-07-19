Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/19/2024 – 16:30

A court in Minsk has ordered the execution of Rico Krieger, accused of “terrorism and mercenary activities”. Ruled by dictator Lukashenko, the country is the only one in Europe that still applies the death penalty. A German was sentenced to death in Belarus on charges of “terrorism” and “mercenary activities”, as announced this Friday (19/07) by the human rights group Viasna, an entity founded by Ales Bialiatski, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to activists, Rico Krieger, 30, was tried by a court in Minsk in a secret session at the end of June.

According to the AFP news agency, the conviction is related to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a military unit formed by Belarusian citizens who fight alongside Ukraine against Russia.

The regiment is named after the writer, journalist, lawyer and revolutionary of Belarusian and Polish origin, executed in 1864 for leading a revolt against Russia.

Viasna said Krieger was found guilty of violating six articles of the Belarusian criminal code, which cover acts of mercenary conduct, espionage and terrorism, the creation of an extremist group and the deliberate disabling of a vehicle or communication device, as well as illegal actions related to firearms, ammunition and explosives. The German, who has been in prison since November 2023, was also accused of organizing “explosions” in Belarus.

On his LinkedIn page, Krieger said he worked as a military doctor for the German Red Cross. Before that, he had reportedly worked for the US State Department in Berlin as an armed special security officer. When contacted, the Red Cross confirmed that Krieger had been on its staff in the past, but that his time abroad was not related to work and that the group, upon learning of his arrest, tried to free him.

Belsat, a Poland-based news outlet aimed at a Belarusian audience, cited the Telegram channel “Motolko.Help” as saying it was unclear whether the ruling had been appealed.

Germany confirms case, says it is in contact with Belarus

In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the case and said it was providing “consular support” to Krieger and “working hard on his behalf together with the Belarusian authorities.”

“The death penalty is a cruel and inhumane form of punishment that Germany rejects under all circumstances. We are working worldwide for its abolition and are striving together with all those affected to ensure that it is not implemented,” the statement said.

Last country in Europe to apply the death penalty

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus, which has been ruled with an iron fist by Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, is the only European country that still applies the death penalty – exclusively to men. Russia also retains the penalty in its criminal code, but has not officially executed anyone convicted since the 1990s.

Over the past two years, Belarus has approved execution as a punishment for high treason and “attempted terrorism.”

Convicts are executed with firearms on dates that are not made public. The bodies of the dead are not returned to their families, and they are also not informed of the burial location.

ra (AFP, Reuters, ots)