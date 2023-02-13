Andrzej Poczobut, imprisoned since his arrest in March 2021, has been found “guilty of making public calls for attacks on national security” and “incitement to hatred”
Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut was sentenced last Wednesday to eight years in prison for “incitement to hatred.” According to the Minsk Court, the correspondent for the Warsaw newspaper ‘Gazeta Wyborcza’ and an activist for the rights of the Polish minority, was found “guilty of making public calls for an attack on cont
