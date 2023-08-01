The dictator of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, assured this Tuesday (1st) that half of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, promised by the Kremlin, have already been implemented in the territory of the former Soviet republic.

“More than half of the nuclear weapons that were supposed to be implemented have already been delivered and deployed in various parts of the country,” he said, quoted by the Belarusian news agency. belt.

Lukashenko, who made the remarks during his visit to the Brest region bordering Ukraine and Poland, emphasized that nuclear weapons represent “security”.

“God forbid we use these weapons. In any case, I hope it doesn’t happen. We don’t enter any orchards, but please don’t enter ours. We ensure our safety with the help of our friends,” he declared.

The dictator also highlighted that Belarusians are “peaceful people”, although he stressed that his people are marked by struggles throughout their history.

“I don’t want my people, especially under my command, to fight. We don’t brandish weapons, but we prepare to defend our country at any time,” he said.

In mid-June, the Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, announced the arrival of the first nuclear weapons in Belarus, a process that, according to his anticipation, will end before the end of this year.

The Ministers of Defense of Russia, Serguei Choigu, and of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, signed at the end of May, in Minsk, the documents that regulate the storage of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the territory of the former Soviet republic.

Minsk explained at the time that the country still has dozens of Soviet-era silos that had to be renovated and rehabilitated to accommodate the weapons.

In March, Putin announced an agreement with Lukashenko for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country, with which he accelerated the integration of defense policy over the past two years.

The Belarusian military received training in Russia in April on the use of special tactical ammunition for Iskander-M missiles, capable of carrying not only conventional but also nuclear weapons.

Training of Belarusian forces to operate Su-25 attack aircraft, equipped to carry nuclear weapons, was completed in the same month.

The Russian defense minister has made it clear that Moscow will retain control over the warheads at all times and also reserves the decision on their eventual use.

“Russia does not transfer nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remains with the Russian side,” emphasized Shoigu.

Putin, in turn, assured that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus is a “deterrent” measure against the “threat” represented by NATO.