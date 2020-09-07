Julien Vercueil professor of economics and vice-president of the Nationwide Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (INALCO),

What are the primary commerce exchanges between Belarus and Russia?

Julien Vercueil The exchanges primarily concern agro-food and power merchandise, and secondarily different merchandise, reminiscent of mechanical constructions and chemical compounds. Belarus is a central provider of milk and meat to Russia, in return it imports cereals and processed cereal merchandise. Vital commerce additionally issues mechanical constructions (machine instruments and tools) and transport autos (exports of Belarusian tractors to Russia, imports of different sorts of autos, together with cars). The chemical and pharmaceutical industries of the 2 international locations are additionally comparatively interlinked, with vital flows in each instructions. However the primary import merchandise for Belarus from Russia is hydrocarbons.

Can we converse of financial dependence of Belarus on Russia?

Julien Vercueil First, we should perceive the dimensional asymmetry between these two international locations: Russia is 15 instances extra populated than its neighbor, its GDP in present {dollars} is sort of 27 instances larger. Below these situations, the 2 neighbors have very totally different experiences of their neighborly relationship: Russia represents 57% of Belarusian imports (on common over the interval 2017-2019) and 44% of its export shops. Conversely, it represents solely 5% of Russian imports and exports. In consequence, Belarus issues a bit of to Russia, whereas Russia is important to Belarus.

Second, commerce is imbalanced. Belarus’ bilateral deficit with Russia is abysmal: on common, from 2017 to 2019 Belarus exported simply over $ 12.2 billion in items per 12 months to Russia. On the identical time, it imported 20.9 billion per 12 months. The annual protection price of imports by exports is subsequently solely 58%, which vis-à-vis a associate as strategic as Russia may be very weak.

Lastly, the dependence is political, as a result of part of these essential imports of hydrocarbons has lengthy been obtained at extraordinarily favorable charges for Belarus. It’s a survival of an outdated Soviet observe which consisted for the USSR to subsidize in form (primarily by way of uncooked supplies) its obligees (on the time, all members of the Council for Mutual Financial Help) in alternate for complete political loyalty, in home politics in addition to on the worldwide scene. Mutatis mutandis, this sample has lengthy been reproduced by Presidents Putin and Lukashenko, but it surely began to wither within the early 2010s and now we see it touching its structural limits.

Conversely, is Belarus a strategic marketplace for Russia?

Julien Vercueil Belarus is a crucial marketplace for Russian manufactured merchandise and primarily chemical compounds. For the remaining, it can’t be thought of a number one associate.

Have these hyperlinks been strengthened lately with the customs union mission led by Russia, for instance?

Julien Vercueil It was President Lukashenko’s hope. As a part of the negotiations to deepen the customs union into an financial union, he hoped to acquire from his associate, in settlement along with his counterpart from Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev (who has since left the put up of president however stays accountable for his nation) , the extension of the widespread market to power merchandise. This might have enabled it to safe a preferential provide value for its fuel and crude oil, ensures of financial and social stability for an financial system which remains to be very power intensive right this moment. Furthermore, Lukashenko has additionally lengthy benefited from the leniency of his Russian neighbor as regards its re-exports of refined petroleum, this time at world costs, if obligatory disguised as “solvents” or different chemical compounds, which he offered a really snug pension (practically 10% of GDP in some years) with out an excessive amount of effort. The blessed time of this oil windfall is over, which is likely one of the explanatory components for the nation’s social discontent, which doesn’t date from the final elections.

Can Europe develop into an alternate outlet for Belarus to the detriment of Russia?

Julien Vercueil President Lukashenko has all the time tried to play the cardboard of other shops to Russia to loosen the grip wherein he had positioned himself vis-à-vis his neighbor. For this, he generally courted the European Union (EU), generally China, generally each collectively. Through the Ukrainian battle, he was cautious to not overtly facet with Russia, for instance providing his providers for the Normandy format negotiations and refusing to sanction Ukraine commercially, as Vladimir Poutin requested him. This allowed him to keep up a correspondence with the EU. On this event, he even obtained the lifting of the sanctions that the EU imposed on his nation for its repeated breaches of the elemental political rights of its fellow residents. Nevertheless, he was cautious to not overtly select the EU, as Ukraine did in 2013, to the detriment of the Eurasian Financial Union, which angered the Russian neighbor. The Belarusian president subsequently intends to proceed to navigate between two waters, attempting to reap the benefits of his negotiating levers with the EU (to acquire support and funding, within the absence of an bold settlement) with out alienating Russia, which stays important to him.

Interview by Vadim Kamenka