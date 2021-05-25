Belarus Russia’s gaze: Moscow was at least aware of the “hijacking”, says researcher

Cooperation between Russia and Belarus has recently intensified, especially in border control and security services, says Ryhor Nižnikau of the Foreign Policy Institute.

At the same time at a time when world leaders are harshly criticizing Belarus for “hijacking” a passenger plane, the focus has shifted to Russia and its potential role in the operation.

On Sunday, Belarus ordered a Ryanair plane in its airspace to make a forced landing at Minsk airport. The reason was a bomb alarm threatening the plane. No bombs were found, but in Minsk authorities arrested an opposition journalist who was a passenger on the plane Raman Pratasevich.

When the incident sparked a rage, Russia defensively defended its ally.

Did Russia have its fingers at play in the operation?

Evidence not, but there are many indications that Moscow was at least aware of the operation in Belarus, says a senior researcher Ryhor Nizhny Novgorod From the Foreign Policy Institute.

Nizhnikau points out that in recent months, Russia and Belarus have deepened their cooperation, especially in border control and security services.

Russia and Belarus have a state union, but co-operation at many levels has deepened, especially since last August. At that time, a popular uprising broke out in Belarus Alexander Lukashenko against electoral fraud.

Deepening co-operation has also been seen between the Russian Security Service’s FSB and its Belarusian counterpart, the KGB.

“Joint operations have been seen, such as the arrests of opposition figures in Moscow. Therefore, it may well be possible that the operation was carried out with the support of the FSB, ”says Nižnikau.

Mr Nižnikau emphasizes that this is speculation at this stage.

Carefully the assistant professor also commented on the matter Katri Pynnöniemi From the Alexander Institute.

He says there is no evidence of Russian involvement without detailed information on the course of the operation. Relations between Russia and Belarus are complex, and it is not yet possible to assess how Russia would benefit from the events.

“Everything Lukashenko is doing may not support Russia’s long-term goals. Russia’s long-term goal is to prevent a democratic change of power in Belarus and the country to drift out of Russia’s influence, ”says Pynnöniemi.

Foreign policy the Nizhnikau Institute says it believes the operation was carried out in any case under the command of Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus. But what were its pros and cons?

“I think the Russian leadership is quite happy that this happened. They may still be concerned if Belarus normalises relations with the EU. “

After the plane episode, Belarus is moving further away from Europe, from which Russia will benefit directly, Nizhny Novgor says.

If Belarus is further isolated, the case could be economically detrimental to Belarus. According to Nižnikau, this may have been taken into account, but still calculated that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.

“The operation showed the Belarusian opposition that no one is safe, even in Europe,” Nizhny Novgor says.

At the same time, the operation was a message to the home audience. It is in Lukashenko’s interest to uproot all the seedlings of the new uprisings in his homeland, Nizhnikau says.

Although Relations between Russia and Belarus have intensified, and there are economic disputes between the two countries. According to Nizhnikau, Lukashenko may have calculated that the operation would be worthwhile if credit for him in Moscow grew. In practice, the Kremlin is the guarantor of Lukashenko’s presidency.

“This was his way of showing loyalty [Venäjän suuntaan]Nizhnikau says

“He does not want to give in to Russia in economic disputes, but such actions may reduce distrust of him in Moscow.”