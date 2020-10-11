Belarus Riot police arrested dozens of protesters in Minsk

Lukashenko’s visit to imprisoned opposition leaders was probably not a sign of relief.

Riot cops have captured dozens of protesters in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. Police marched into the center even before the protests began to prevent the marchers from gathering for the traditional Sunday afternoon demonstration in the hands of the country’s autocratic regime. Alexander Lukashenko against.

Demonstrations have continued every weekend since the August presidential election, which has been widely convicted of fraud.

According to the human rights group Vyasna, almost 40 people and a dozen in other cities of the country have been arrested in Minsk.

To social median shared in the videos it appears that hard grips have been used against the protesters, including water cannons and stun grenades.

Police’s tough grips were seen as a sign that Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, has no plans to disengage his grip on Belarus, even though he made a surprise visit to prison on Saturday to meet imprisoned opposition leaders for several hours.

The opposition sees the visit as a sign that Lukashenko is noticing his position and seeking some kind of compromise with the popular movement that opposes him.