The government of Belarus: the country will restrict the entry of Polish trucks and tractors
Belarus will restrict the entry of Polish trucks and tractors in response to the country’s closure of the border crossing in Bobrovniki. This is reported BELTA with reference to the press service of the government of the republic.
“Polish trucks and tractors will be restricted from entering the territory of Belarus. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.
