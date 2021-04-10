Belarus responded to the proposal of the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk to postpone negotiations on Donbass from Belarus. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Vladimir Makei, such statements indicate Kiev’s unwillingness to comply with the agreements reached. His words convey TASS…

“This kind of orgy around this statement speaks of the unwillingness of certain Ukrainian politicians to comply with the agreements that were reached in Minsk. And this proposal of Mr. Kravchuk is ridiculous for me: “We should hold meetings of the trilateral contact group in a neutral country, for example, in Poland.” I don’t know where Mr. Kravchuk is from, but this joke of his is worthy of the pen of the late Odessa citizen Mikhail Zhvanetsky. One cannot find a more “neutral” country than Poland all over the world, ”Makei said in an interview with the“ Question number one ”program on the Belarus-1 TV channel.

Earlier, Kravchuk proposed to transfer negotiations on Donbass from Belarus to another country, since Belarus is “under the thumb of Russia.” “It must be a neutral country, democratic, in no case can it be Belarus, because it’s mouth [президента Александра] Lukashenka says very ugly and even indecent things towards Ukraine, ”he said.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of increasing shelling and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. On Saturday, April 10, the DPR announced that the shelling had intensified.