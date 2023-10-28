Belarusian soldiers found two bodies of refugees from the Middle East and near the border with Latvia. This was announced on October 28 by the Border Committee of Belarus.

“Yesterday, October 27, near the Latvian fence, the Belarusian border guards discovered two corpses of refugees. The bodies of the men were located in close proximity to a culvert in the Latvian barrier. Near the dead were a woman and two children. During the inspection, documents of an Iranian citizen were found,” the statement said. message Border Committee.

Belarusian military personnel called a medical team to assist the woman and children. According to the girl, Latvian security forces took the men along with a group of refugees to the border and, under threat of death, forced them to cross into Belarusian territory. The border committee noted that they were thrown out into the snow and their suffering was filmed.

“The place of civilized solutions to problems in Latvia has been firmly occupied by medieval savagery,” the department added.

Earlier, on October 21, Belarusian border guards discovered an unconscious woman of African appearance near the Latvian border. The servicemen provided first aid to the refugee, but the arriving medical team confirmed the death of the foreigner.

The situation on the border of Belarus with EU members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania worsened in 2021, when crowds of refugees from the Middle East poured into the border points in order to enter the eurozone. People cut the barbed wire and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. Belarusian border guards have more than once drawn the attention of the world community to the cruel treatment of refugees by Latvia and the Baltic states against whom force was used.