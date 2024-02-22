Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry Khrenin: Ukraine has concentrated 112 thousand military personnel on the border

Kyiv has concentrated a strike force of 112-114 thousand people on the border with Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense Viktor Khrenin, quoting RIA News.

“Today – about 112-114 thousand [человек] this group,” he said. The head of the defense department clarified that about 17 thousand people are involved in guarding the border between Ukraine and Belarus. At the same time, according to him, such a situation does not provide for a build-up of military forces on the border.

Earlier, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that in the West the opposition was negotiating the redistribution of the country. The transfer of the western lands of Belarus to Poland is being discussed. In addition, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Lelchitsy district of the Gomel region on February 15. The intelligence services called on citizens to remain calm and obey the demands of law enforcement officers.