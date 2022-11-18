Belarus | Report: Ikea’s subcontractors used forced labor in Belarusian prisons for years

Earlier this year, Ikea terminated its subcontract in Belarus.

Swedish For years, the subcontractors of the furniture giant Ikea took advantage of the forced labor of prisoners in Belarus, the French investigative website Disclose said on Thursday. Its report on the subject is based on hundreds of mainly public documents and interviews with dozens of witnesses.

Alexander Lukashenko the dictatorship is known to perform forced labor on its political prisoners as well. Some have been imprisoned for participating in the Silka demonstration.

Report connected almost half of Ikea’s significant subcontractors in Belarus to forced labor facilities in the last ten years.

“These are particularly brutal forced labor camps known for torture, starvation and denial of medical care,” Disclose wrote.

For example, Ikea’s textile subcontractor Mogotex bought products from a youth prison whose director was an EU member on the banned list in 2006–2014 on the basis of “inhumane treatment of political prisoners”. Prisoners who worked were reportedly paid less than two euros a month.

Ikea has estimated that its subcontractors in Belarus employed around 10,000 people.

“Unfortunately, the world does not have such a strong system that it would prevent the risk of abuse,” an Ikea representative commented on the report’s information to the news agency AFP.

Ikea emphasized that it does not accept any kind of forced or prison labor from its subcontractors.

In June 2021 Ikea decided to refrain from new subcontracting contracts in Belarus due to human rights violations by the Lukashenko administration. Ikea terminated its subcontracting contracts that were still valid this year after Russia attacked Ukraine with the support of Belarus.

In 2012, through investigative journalism and an internal investigation, Ikea admitted that some of its subcontractors in East Germany had used the forced labor of political prisoners in the 1970s and 1980s.