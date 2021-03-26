The organizers of the Eurovision music contest suspended Belarus from participating in the competition in May, reports TASS…

The contest representatives stated that the song submitted by the country does not comply with the rules of the contest. The organizers came to the conclusion that the new song also violates the rules of the competition and may harm its reputation.

On March 11 it became known that the organizers of Eurovision refused to accept the song “I will teach you” from the participants from Belarus – the group “Galasy ZMesta”. In their opinion, it “casts doubt on the non-political nature of the competition.” The video with the performance of the band and the track “I’ll teach you” was removed from the official YouTube channel of the festival.

Later on March 26, Belarus chose a new song for the competition. According to the head of Belteleradiocompany, the composition will soon be sent to the organizers of the festival. Other details about the new track were not reported.

The song contest, canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from May 18 to 22 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.