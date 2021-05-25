ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Belarusian regime of ruler Alexander Lukashenko shows a video by Roman Protasewitsch. It should be the first sign of life for the critic of the regime.

Munich / Minsk – A video like a production: It is said to be the first sign of life of the arrested Belarusian regime critic Roman Protasewitsch. State television in Belarus showed a video of the 26-year-old opposition member on Monday evening (May 24). Protasewitsch recites a text that he has apparently learned by heart.

Roman Protasewitsch: In the video – the first sign of life from regime critic Alexander Lukashenko

And: there is obviously an injury on his forehead. A look back: On the weekend of Pentecost, the Belarusian regime authorized the government critic in an internationally sensational action – allegedly on the orders of the authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. A MIG fighter jet forced a Ryanair plane to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital Minsk shortly before its planned arrival in neighboring Lithuania. On board: Protasevich.

Now the video! The blogger describes in it that he is in “Prison No. 1” – and that his health is fine. The whole text according to the translation of the picture literally:

Roman Protasewitsch in the video: “Hello, I’m Roman Protasevich, yesterday I was arrested by the interior ministry forces at the national airport in the city of Minsk. I am currently in the No. 1 prison. I hereby declare that I have no problems with my health, heart or other organs. I am treated well and everything is done according to the law. I work with the investigators and provide information about the organization of the mass unrest in Minsk. “

❗❗Raman Pratasevich, obviously beaten, says Lukashenka’s thugs treat him “correctly” and “lawfully”. He is in the Minsk Detention Center # 1. Terrifying video. pic.twitter.com/d7Iuj9X4MD – Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) May 24, 2021

Previously, the dissident news channel Nexta had invoked the opposition’s mother, according to which Protasevich was in a hospital with heart problems. The information has not yet been verified, including when the broadcast video with the young man came from.

Father Protasevich says: “Total madness”

The detained journalist’s father, Dmitry Protasevich, has already commented on the video. He believed that his son was forced to admit guilt through the use of force. “It’s possible his nose is broken because it’s shape is different and there is a lot of makeup powder on it. The whole left side of his face is powdered, ”said Reuters in an interview late on Monday.

“It’s not his words, it’s not the way he speaks. He’s very reserved and you can tell he’s nervous. ”And it wasn’t his cigarette pack on the table. His son doesn’t even smoke, says his father. Therefore, he thinks that his son was forced to say that he instigated protests in Belarus. “My son cannot admit that he caused the mass unrest because he simply did not do something like that.” The imprisonment of his son is an act of retribution and is intended to show government critics: “See what we can do. What is happening here is total madness. “

Roman Protasewitsch: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) calls for Alexander Lukashenko to be released

During the EU summit on the Belarus crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) demanded the release of Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also imprisoned. The European Union (EU) is also discussing strict sanctions against Lukashenko and his authoritarian regime. (pm)

