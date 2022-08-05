Court in Belarus recognizes two sticker packs in the Telegram messenger as extremist

A court in Belarus recognized two sticker packs in the Telegram messenger as extremist. The corresponding entry appeared in the list of extremist materials on the website of the Ministry of Information of the Republic. RIA News.

The list says that by the decision of the Central District Court of Minsk dated July 25, 2022, the information products “Telegram stickers with the common names “Luka” and “Sasha 3 percent”” were recognized as extremist materials.

It is noted that this is the first time in Belarus when sticker packs were classified as extremist materials.

In March, it was reported that the materials of the YouTube channel “vdud”, the author of which is a Russian journalist and blogger Yuri Dud (entered by the Ministry of Justice in the register of media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent) were recognized as extremist in Belarus. It was about the videos “Komissarenko – a new life after the protests in Belarus”, “How to live if they are deprived of their homeland”, and “NEXTA is the main media of the Belarusian protest”.