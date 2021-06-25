Belarus Raman Pratasevich, who was arrested on a Ryanair flight, has been placed under house arrest in Belarus

According to Pratasevich’s father, his son is currently in a rental apartment in Minsk. Pratasevich’s female friend Sofia Sapega is also under house arrest in Minsk.

Belarus authorities have transferred an opposition activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich from the detention center to house arrest in a Minsk apartment, the Reuters news agency reports, relying on the BBC’s Russian-language service.

Russian The Embassy in Minsk confirmed to the Russian news agency Tassi that Raman Pratasevich’s female friend Sofia Sapega is under house arrest in Minsk.

Sapega and Pratasevich were arrested in May after being flown by a Ryanair plane was ordered to land To Minsk instead of Vilnius as their original destination. Before rerouting the plane, the pilot was warned of a bomb threat that has been considered fake.