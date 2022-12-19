Belarus | Putin met Lukashenko in Minsk, leaders emphasized cooperation in “difficult times”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Belarus for the first time in three and a half years.

19.12. 17:51 | Updated 19.12. 18:18

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived on Monday for a working visit to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Putin and the autocratic leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a joint press conference early in the evening on Monday. In it, both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation between the countries. The press conference did not contain any big or surprising news.

According to the news agency AFP, Lukashenko emphasized “difficult times” in his speech. Because of them, political will is needed in order to achieve the desired results in the cooperation between Russia and Belarus, Lukashenko announced.

“The main topics recently have been defense and security issues,” he said.

Putin on the other hand, said that the most important thing in the relations between Russia and Belarus is the development of economic cooperation.

“If some problems are still unresolved, we have to find a solution to them. We came here to find and achieve the desired outcome,” Putin said.

Putin also talked about how recently the countries have been “focusing on security issues” and “international cooperation” on their part. According to Putin, Russia is satisfied with how cooperation has developed in this regard. He praised Belarus as Russia’s ally “in the true sense of the word”.

Ukraine has warned repeatedly that Russia and Belarus may be planning an attack on northern Ukraine via Belarus. One option has been considered to be an attack on western Ukraine, in which case Russia could, with the help of Belarus, try to cut off Ukraine’s western supply connections.

Official sources in Belarus have strongly denied any intention to participate in the war against Ukraine alongside Russia. Also a spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov claimed that speculations about Belarus being pressured into a joint attack on Ukraine are “absolutely stupid and baseless lies”.

At the same time, warlike propaganda has continued unabated. Sunday evening newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravdan The Belarusian version told the General Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich painted threatening pictures of the military equipment of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania for the television audience.

Directors according to official information, the subject of the discussions between them was “tightening the previously agreed cooperation” and “substitution of imports”, which refers to revitalizing own production due to sanctions.

However, military matters were strongly on the agenda, as Putin’s entourage includes the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. He is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with his Belarusian colleague Viktor Hrenin with.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Minsk earlier and met his colleagues, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta Even Sergei Alein. According to Belta, the discussions dealt with “actions against the West’s illegal sanctions pressure and cooperation in international arenas”.

At issue is the first time in three and a half years that Putin has visited Belarus. The leaders of the countries have been in close contact by phone, and Lukashenko has visited Russia several times.

Putin, on the other hand, has recently limited his public appearances in Russia. He recently canceled both his annual big press conference and the statutory line speech, or “epistle to the federal council”.

At the same time, the armed forces of Russia and Belarus started “battalion level” military exercises in Belarus, reports the news agency Interfax. According to Russia’s earlier announcement, tanks and artillery from Russia’s Western Military District will participate in the exercise.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus previously said that there are about 9,000 Russian soldiers in the country.