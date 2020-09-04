Belarus has published a “record of the talks between Germany and Poland” about Alexei Navalny, which President Alexander Lukashenko said. They were posted by someone close to the press service of the Belarusian leader Telegram-channel “Pool of the First”.

There is no evidence that this is a real conversation between representatives of the two countries. The recording is uploaded with transcript and voice acting in Russian. In the background, you can hear that the original language of the conversation is English.

Two male voices are heard on the recording. The “Berlin representative” declares that all materials on the Navalny case are ready and handed over to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it remains only to wait for her statement. After that, the “representative of Berlin” says that “there is a war going on, and during a war all means are good.”

In response, the “representative of Warsaw” says that it is necessary to “drown” Russian leader Vladimir Putin in internal problems in order to “discourage him from poking his nose into the affairs of Belarus.” Later he adds that things in the Belarusian direction “are not going very well” as Lukashenka turned out to be “a tough nut to crack”. He complains that the security forces and officials are loyal to Lukashenka and are well organized, in addition, Russia helps them.

On the eve of Lukashenka, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, he said that the Belarusian radio-electronic military intelligence intercepted “an interesting conversation”, which testifies that “there was no poisoning of Navalny.”

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in a hospital in Omsk, on August 22, the politician was transported to Germany. On September 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the data from military toxicologists’ studies did not raise doubts that the oppositionist had been poisoned with the poison of the Novichok group.