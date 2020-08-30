Belarus Protests are expected again in Belarus – video shows women marching in the streets breaking up riot police front

Belarus an authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko turns 66 on Sunday.

A major demonstration is scheduled to take place again on Sunday in the country’s capital, Minsk. According to the opposition, thousands of people are expected to attend. Smaller demonstrations are also planned in other cities.

The Belarusian authorities said on Saturday that they had revoked the accreditations of numerous international media, ie press licenses. The list included plenty of major international media, including news agencies AFP and Reuters, the broadcaster BBC and the large German channel ARD.

During the mass protests that are shaking the country, journalists have already been arrested, beaten and deported in the past. Access to various news sites and the Internet has also been blocked.

Saturday thousands of Belarusian women marched on the streets of Minsk, the capital.

The message was familiar.

The demonstration, called a “march of solidarity” by women, called for the resignation of authoritarian President Lukashenko and his administration.

The video above shows how women don’t let the frontline formed by riot cops interfere. They marched directly through the police force.

According to Reuters, the women shouted at the police “this is our city” and “you should protect us”.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) met on Saturday In Lithuania, the Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan, who fled the country to Lithuania after the presidential election.

Haavisto told STT Tsihanouskaja had expressed a strong hope that a dialogue between the opposition and the administration could be started, which Finland and the EU also support.

Protests in Belarus began when Lukashenko, who had long ruled the country for a long time, was declared the winner of the presidential election with more than 80 percent of the vote. Western countries said the election was fraudulent.

Lukashenko has ruled the country arbitrarily since 1994. He celebrates his 66th birthday on Sunday.