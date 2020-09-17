Images of arrests of demonstrators in Minsk, Belarus testify to the brutality that law enforcement has shown since President Lukashenko’s controversial re-election on August 9. The marches of women are not spared. Most of those arrested end up in a notorious detention center. In front, relatives are trying to get news of the detainees.



Among them, a woman who clings to a letter of recommendation sent by her son’s university. “We called each other, because he and I were supposed to meet in front of a store. The communication was cut off, then he became unreachable. Friends told me he was arrested, says Svetlana Astanina. Nobody says anything, nobody comes out. We only have information thanks to volunteers.” She still does not know what is wrong with her child, or if he is in good health.

