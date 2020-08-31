Belarus President of the Hockey Association on the Jokers series opening to Yle: “They live with the consequences of the decisions they make”

According to Chairman Harri Nummela, the Hockey Association does not have the opportunity to intervene in the Jokers’ decisions regarding the opening match of the KHL season in Belarus.

Finland President of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela considers the situation of the Jokers hockey team difficult.

The Jokers are scheduled to begin their KHL season on Thursday with a away match in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where widespread protests continue against the country’s authoritarian president. Alexander Lukashenko against.

According to Nummela, the Hockey Association does not have the opportunity to intervene in the Jokers’ decisions. He emphasizes Jari Kurrin own responsibility of the club.

“The situation for the Jokers is difficult because there are only bad options available at the moment. The situation in Belarus is serious and worrying, and there does not seem to be any certainty about the coronavirus situation in the country either, ”said Nummela Yle Radio 1’s Ykkösaamu.

Nummela was asked what the Hockey Association would recommend to the Jokers.

“We would urge Jokers to seriously consider these different options. They have a responsibility to make their own decisions, and then, of course, they also live with the consequences of the decisions they make, ”Nummela said.

The Jokers had nothing new to say about their season opening plans on Monday morning. The team is scheduled to fly to Minsk exceptionally only on game day Thursday.

From there, the journey continues immediately after the game to Riga, where the Jokers will face Dinamo Riga in their second match of the season on Saturday.

The Jokers have previously asked Dynamo to postpone the match, but the club has not agreed to the Jokers’ proposal.

Jokers Supporters Association South End announced last week that he was opposed to the Joker playing in Minsk and vowed to give his support to the team if it surrendered the match.

Jokers head coach Lauri Marjamäki and Star Defender Mikko Lehtonen a week and a half ago caused a small uproar with their comments on the situation in Belarus and the opening match of the season.

Marjamäki stated in an interview with MTVthat politics and sport should not be confused with each other, and he “has not terribly slapped the substitute”.

“I believe we are in professional hands, whatever the situation,” Marjamäki said.

Mikko Lehtonen, for his part, said that “let them give [valkovenäläisten] riot with each other. ”