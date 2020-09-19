This demonstration was the latest in a series of women’s mobilizations in Belarus to demand the departure of Alexander Lukashenko, in power for twenty-six years.

Belarusian riot police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday (September 19) during a women’s march in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko.

About 2,000 women took part in the march, waving the white and red flag of the opposition. Police blocked this parade and arrested hundreds of protesters.

Hooded riot police in black uniforms, as well as police in khaki uniforms and masked plainclothes police officers made the arrests. Hundreds of protesters were quickly dragged into police vehicles, some women being carried by the police.

Reportedly, more than 250 women detained at this moment. This is the most brutal detentions since the very beginning of Women’s Marches. Lukashenka feels invincible after he got money and political support from Putin. But he is wrong if he thinks that the protest will fade out. pic.twitter.com/LaSyfqNP70 – Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 19, 2020

This demonstration was the latest in a series of women’s mobilizations in Belarus to demand the departure of Alexander Lukashenko, in power for twenty-six years, after his re-election, which was deemed fraudulent last month.

Before the demonstration, the leader of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, who had to take refuge in Lithuania, praised the “courageous women of Belarus”. “They demonstrate despite constant threats and pressure”, she said in a statement.

Among the women arrested was Nina Baguinskaya, 73, one of the best-known activists in the protest movement against Alexander Lukashenko. She was then released from a police station. Human rights organization Viasna published the names of 217 women arrested in Minsk online, noting that the list was being updated. Police did not provide the number of people arrested.