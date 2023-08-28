Monday, August 28, 2023
Belarus | Poland, Latvia and Lithuania plan to close their borders with Belarus if Wagner soldiers cause a ‘critical incident’

August 28, 2023
in World Europe
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland demand that Belarus expel Russian mercenaries from its soil.

Bounds Belarus will be put on hold if Russian Wagner mercenaries cause a “critical incident” on the border of Poland, Latvia or Lithuania, announced the Polish Minister of the Interior Mariusz Kamiński on Monday in Warsaw.

Kamiński spoke at a joint press conference with the interior ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“We demand from the administration in Minsk that Wagner [palkkasotilasryhmä] leave the country immediately, and that illegal migrants leave the border areas immediately and be sent back to their home countries,” Kamiński said, according to Reuters.

Poland and the Baltic countries are worried about the Wagner mercenaries who arrived in Belarus this summer from Russia under the autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko from the invitation. The mercenaries who moved to Belarus have plenty of combat experience from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“If there is a critical incident, we immediately take countermeasures,” Kamiński said.

“All border crossings that have been opened so far will be closed.”

Kamiński apparently spoke not only for Poland, but also for Latvia and Lithuania. Estonia has no border with Belarus.

Wagner mercenaries there are perhaps thousands in Belarus. Lukashenko recently said that there are 10,000 Wagnerians in the country.

“Some of these thousands are criminals who were released from Russian prisons in exchange for a promise to go fight in Ukraine,” Kamiński said, according to the AFP news agency.

Kamiński pointed out that the fighters are accused of crimes against humanity.

in PolandLatvia and Lithuania are already at loggerheads with Belarus.

They accuse Lukashenko of harnessing migrants for political purposes. People from Belarus have tried to cross the western borders, especially from countries in the Middle East and Africa.

