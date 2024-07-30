Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, pardons a German. (Archive photo) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa

A German man was sentenced to death in Belarus. The decision has now been reversed by Lukashenko.

Minsk – A German sentenced to death in Belarus has been pardoned, according to state media. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made the decision “taking all circumstances into account” to “pardon the German citizen,” the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the president’s press service.

According to the report, Lukashenko had previously met with the investigator in the case and the German’s lawyer to discuss whether the death penalty should be imposed. “I have said before that the most difficult thing in the life of a president is cases related to the death penalty,” the press service quoted the Belarusian president as saying.

Lukashenko reverses decision: German pardoned in Belarus

According to the Belarusian human rights organization Vyazna, the German was found guilty of several crimes, including “terrorism” and “mercenary behavior,” and sentenced to death by a court in Minsk on June 24 in camera.

Last week, the 30-year-old asked Lukashenko for a pardon in footage shown by Belarusian state television. He was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Tass that he hoped the president would forgive him and pardon him. (bb/AFP)