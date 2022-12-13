Belarus | Opposition leader Tsihanouskaja speaks in Helsinki, live broadcast at 2 p.m

Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja arrived in Finland on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green).

in Finland Visiting Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya participates in the information conference organized by the Institute of Foreign Policy on Tuesday.

HS will show the event live from 2 p.m.

Tsihanouskaja, who is in exile, is the foreign minister on a two-day visit to Helsinki Pekka Haaviston (green) called. During his visit, he will meet, among others, the president Sauli NiinistönPrime Minister Sanna Marini (sd), the Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (central) and members of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, the Council of Europe and the Nordic Council delegations.

Tsihanouskaja is the autocratic leader of Belarus Aljaksandr Lukashenkan a critic who fled the country shortly after the 2020 presidential election was deemed fraudulent. He last visited Finland in March 2021.