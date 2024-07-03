Belarus | Opposition leader: Several political prisoners have been released in Belarus

Belarus|The country’s autocratic President Lukashenko hinted to reporters yesterday that some sick prisoners might be released in the next few days.

Belarus according to the opposition, several political prisoners have been released in the country.

Opposition leader living in exile Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya tells about it on social media.

Tsihanouskaja did not mention the number of those released or their identities. No official statement on amnesties has been issued.

Autocratically leading the country Alexander Lukashenko hinted to reporters on Tuesday that some seriously ill prisoners imprisoned in connection with the 2020 protests may be released in the coming days.

Belarus the 2020 presidential election, which was widely considered to be fraudulent, caused large protests, which Lukashenko, however, suppressed with great difficulty. Since then, several leading figures of the protest movement have been imprisoned or have fled abroad.

Tsihanouskaja is considered the de facto winner of the country’s 2020 elections.

According to the estimate of the human rights organization Viasna, there are more than 1,400 political prisoners in Belarus.